Women 'Reclaim the Night' on the streets of Kolkata as country celebrates 78th Independence Day

Thousands of people especially women have taken to the streets of Kolkata as a part of a massive protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the city's R G kar Medical College and Hospital.
Chants of "We want justice!" flooded throughout the streets of the city as people gathered in large numbers with placards.
"I had office for eleven hours today. But I still wanted to come. This is how a woman should feel at night, to walk freely and not get raped in a hospital room," a woman participating in the protest said.
Banners of the protest titled 'Reclaim the Night' flooded social media urging people from all walks of life to participate in the peaceful protest from 11.55 pm as the country will celebrate its 78th independence Day at the stroke of midnight.
As an effort to boost the protest and help more engagement into the protest, the Kolkata Metro Railway had announced two extra pairs of trains running in the North-South corridor to cater to the movement of the protestors.
The protest that was reportedly called in by few women on social media in some small pockets of Kolkata. However, soon after it saw a widespread appeal and was not limited to just Kolkata but to other parts of the state as well. It was also taken up by women and people across the country.
According to some media reports, protests are also being conducted around the world. Bengalis in Atlanta are coming together in solidarity with the mass protests across West Bengal. However, it was not held under the same banner.
The 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and then murdered as she was resting after a tiring day's work in the seminar hall of the government hospital in the absence of a proper resting room.
According to the autopsy report, the woman was found in a semi-naked situation and was bleeding from her private parts. There was bleeding from both her eyes and severe injuries in her belly, legs, fingers and lips.
Doctors across the country were on the streets protesting and demanding justice for the victim. Hospitals in the country was brought to a halt as the doctors had observed a 'ceasework' with only the emergency departments being operational.
In recent developments, the Calcutta High Court had handed over the case to CBI for further investigation. One person has been arrested in connected to the case so far.