Apex court asks ED to clarify on predicate offences in Senthil Balaji PMLA case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on August 20 regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s clarification on the issue of predicate offences with respect to the bail plea filed by former minister V Senthil Balaji accused in a money laundering case.

During the course of the hearing, the SC asked the ED as to whether it intends to rely on all the three predicate offences in the money laundering case against Balaji or exclude one of the cases that involves more than a thousand accused.

On Wednesday, as the SG was not present, the bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Augustine George Masih fixed the matter for hearing on August 20.

Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Balaji, told the court that he had no objection if the ED chose to exclude all the three predicate offences instead of just one.

The Supreme Court had on August 12 reserved the verdict on the bail plea filed by Balaji accused of money laundering in the cash-for-jobs case.