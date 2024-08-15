Nation

Freedom is our biggest protective shield: Rahul Gandhi on Independence Day

Gandhi attended the Independence Day event at the Red Fort and later also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at party headquarters, in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people on 78th Independence Day and said "freedom is our biggest protective shield".

Wishing people on Independence Day, Gandhi said, "For us, freedom is not just a word "it is our biggest protective shield, rooted in constitutional and democratic values."

It is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams, the former Congress chief said in a post on X

