Independence Day address: PM Modi calls for 'secular civil code', 'one, nation one election'

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the implementation of a ‘secular civil code’ in India.

The Prime Minister stated that it is essential to implement a 'secular civil code' and eliminate the 'discriminatory communal civil code.'

PM noted that the Supreme Court has frequently discussed and issued directives on the uniform civil code. He mentioned that many people believe the current civil code is discriminatory and communal. He pointed out that both the Constitution and the Supreme Court support the implementation of a uniform civil code, reflecting the intentions of the Constitution's framers. Therefore, he stressed the importance of fulfilling this objective.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for extensive discussions and encouraged everyone to share their opinions. He stated that laws dividing the country along religious lines should be eliminated, as they are not suitable for a modern society. He asserted that the time calls for a 'secular civil code' to address religious discrimination.

Modi also called on all citizens to unite in support of the initiative for 'one nation, one election.' He emphasized the importance of this resolution for streamlining the electoral process and ensuring greater efficiency in governance. The PM claimed that frequent elections create obstacles in the country's progress.

Modi urged everyone to come together to achieve the goal of 'one nation, one election', he said that having simultaneous elections across the country enhances political stability and administrative effectiveness.