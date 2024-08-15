PM urges widespread publicity of punishments for atrocities against women to instil fear

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need to stop atrocities against women in India. Speaking to millions of citizens, he stressed the importance of making the punishments for such crimes widely known to instill fear of consequences among potential offenders. “Need of the hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences,” PM Modi declared during his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep pain from the Red Fort, urging society to seriously reflect on the atrocities being committed against women, which have sparked widespread outrage across the country. He acknowledged the anger felt by the nation and emphasized the need for the country, society, and State Governments to take the issue seriously. Modi stressed the importance of swift investigations into crimes against women and delivering strict punishments to those responsible as quickly as possible, stating that this is essential to restore confidence in society.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when the nation is grappling with outrage and grief over the brutal rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9. The horrific incident has sparked widespread protests and demands for swift justice, highlighting the persistent issue of violence against women in the country.