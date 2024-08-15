Kolkata medic rape-murder: FORDA resumes strike after backlash from resident doctors

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA)on Thursday announced that it will continue its protest here over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a day after medics slammed it for calling off the agitation following the health ministry's "verbal" assurance to meet its demands, including bringing a law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

Resident doctors across major government hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, shut down elective services on Monday morning and went on strike, demanding better security and safety measures for medical personnel, and the central law.

The announcement by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) came after Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of many hospitals on Wednesday accused it of taking the decision to end the protest without consulting them and "backstabbing" the medical fraternity.

FORDA members met Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday night and submitted a letter of demands, that included bringing a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel.

"We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused," the federation said in a statement.