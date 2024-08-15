Uttarakhand nurse raped, killed while returning from duty; accused nabbed two weeks later from Rajasthan

Amid nationwide uproar and protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another similar story has surfaced from Uttarakhand. A nurse returning from work at a private hospital in Uttarakhand was raped and strangled to death near her home in the Bilaspur area of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on July 30 when the woman was returning from work at a private hospital in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to police, CCTV visuals showed the woman taking an e-rickshaw from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur but did not reach her rented apartment where she stayed with her 11-year-old daughter.

The next day, on July 31, her sister filed a missing report. More than a week later, the nurse's body was found at an empty plot, reportedly 1.5 km away from her rented house in Dibdiba village of UP's Rampur district.

“On July 30, we received a missing person report… When we searched for her, we got to know that she had reached all the way to her village (before being attacked) in Uttar Pradesh. On August 8, we were informed about the body of a woman having been recovered from bushes in that area. It was soon confirmed that it was the body of the missing woman,” Indian Express reported Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent Of Police Manjunath T C as saying.

A week into finding the body, on Wednesday, the police nabbed the accused from Rajasthan by tracing the woman's stolen mobile phone and using other technical evidence.

The accused, identified as Dharmendra Kumar is a resident of Bareilly and a daily wage labourer who worked near the hospital where the nurse worked.

According to the police, the accused, a drug addict, followed the victim and attacked her while she was about to enter her apartment building.

“The accused is a (drug) addict and does not know the woman. On the day of the incident, he saw the woman going alone. As per our information, he stopped the woman, who fought back fiercely. She was, however, overpowered and… strangled her to death. He also sexually assaulted her. After the murder, he took the woman’s belongings and escaped,” the police said.

The accused also stole the mobile phone of the victim, the police said, adding that he has confessed to the crime.