Kolkata medic's rape-murder: CBI summons five doctors, nine detained for midnight violence

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned five doctors for questioning in connection with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile the Kolkata police detained nine people following a night of violence and vandalism at the ground floor of the Emergency building at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A group of 40–50 unidentified miscreants entered the Medical College and Hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday, vandalising parts of the facility where a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered last week.

The incident occurred amid the “Women Reclaim the Night” protest movement, which was taking place in various parts of the state.

Notably, the security at the hospital had been significantly increased in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate medical student on Friday.

Despite this, questions have arisen about how the vandalism occurred, given the enhanced security measures.

Concerns have also been raised about how these unidentified individuals managed to breach the premises and bypass barricades.

One of the protesting doctors told PTI that the vandalism took place despite police personnel being present on the premises. "The goons entered the campus and beat up agitating doctors. This was an attempt to break our morale so that we would back out of the protest. But such incidents have only strengthened our resolve to fight till the end," he said.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property, and pelted stones at police personnel, prompting them to fire tear gas to disperse the mob.

A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, they said.

Some police officers were injured in the violence, an officer said.

The police outpost in the hospital was also ransacked.

"We have an adequate number of personnel posted outside the hospital, and they have been instructed to tackle the situation accordingly," a senior officer of Kolkata Police told news agency PTI.

Later, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal reached the spot at around 2 am. After visiting the area, Goyal said, "We are looking into the matter. " He also claimed that a "malicious media campaign" aggravated the situation. "What the police have not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on," he said.

The miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD) at the hospital in north Kolkata, police said.

Several CCTV cameras in and around the area were destroyed by the vandals who also ransacked a stage where the junior doctors have been demonstrating since August 9.