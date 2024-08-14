'Attempt to save accused': Rahul slams hospital, local administration over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women,”

Gandhi said that the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he wondered.