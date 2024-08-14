'Attempt to save accused': Rahul slams hospital, local administration over Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
In his first reaction, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli criticised the handling of the case and questioned the safety measures in educational and medical institutions.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women,”
Gandhi said that the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.
“This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” he wondered.
The congress leader also suggested that every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.
“I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society,” added Gandhi.