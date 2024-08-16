BJP has neither been secular nor civil: Sibal on PM's remarks on UCC

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a "secular civil code", Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday alleged that the BJP has neither been secular nor civil in the last 10 years.

In a post on X, Sibal asserted that a "secular and civil country is the need of the hour".

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi had said a "secular civil code" is the need of the hour for the country.

He also described the existing set of laws as a "communal civil code" and termed them discriminatory.