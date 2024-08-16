Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CM Mamata leads protest rally, claims 'attempts being made to hide truth'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.

Speaking at the rally, Mamata said that deliberate attempts are made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media.

“We want the truth to come out, but some quarters peddling lies to mislead people..Nexus of Left, BJP should be exposed, ” said the Bengal CM.

TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.