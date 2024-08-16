Kolkata rape-murder: CBI questions ex-principal of RG Kar, victim's parents allege involvement of colleagues

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in the same hospital.

According to CBI sources, Ghosh was picked up by CBI officers around 8.30 am for interrogation from a nearby road in his locality and was taken to the CGO complex in Salt Lake. The former superintendent of the hospital Sanjiv Vashishth and the head of chest department Arunabha Dutta Chowdhury have also been summoned for questioning on Friday.

The questioning comes hours after the High Court criticised the state machinery over the vandalisation of the hospital on Thursday. The HC had on Tuesday observed that the principal of the RG Kar Medical College should have been the first to be questioned.

Ghosh had been summoned several times for questioning by the central probe agency, but he had been evading them. Last night a notice was served to him, which he avoided again and knocked on the doors of the high court seeking protection through his legal counsel, claiming that his life was under threat.

When Ghosh’s counsel informed the court that there was a threat of his house being set on fire, the court responded, “Let him rest at home. The state is with you, they will give you 400-500 police people. Or you make an application; we will give you central forces.”

Several students and even former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former spokesperson Shantanu Sen had alleged that Ghosh ran the college through his coterie, bribes were accepted for leaking questions, and disposal of hospital waste.

Seen as close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there were several allegations against him. After he resigned from the health service, the state government had announced that he was being transferred to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. Within hours of his appointment at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, students denied him entry.