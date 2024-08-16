Kolkata rape-murder: TMC's Derek O’Brien demands transparent probe as CBI takes over

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien has urged that the CBI’s takeover of the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata should not lead to the case being "quietly buried."
“It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally at 4 pm on Friday, demanding that the CBI provide daily updates on the investigation and complete the probe by August 17. "The same must apply to CBI," O’Brien stated, referring to the deadline previously set for the Kolkata Police.
O’Brien stressed that "Justice will happen only when CBI nabs all involved and sends the case to a fast-track court." He further emphasized, "CBI taking over the case shouldn't lead to it being quietly buried."
The TMC MP also addressed the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that occurred after the rape-murder incident. "Action would be taken against those who ransacked the RG Kar Hospital. The police have arrested 19 people," he said.
The case involves a postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9 while on duty at the state-run hospital. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime. The hospital was vandalized by unidentified miscreants amid midnight protests by women against the incident.