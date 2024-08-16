Kolkata rape-murder: TMC's Derek O’Brien demands transparent probe as CBI takes over

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien has urged that the CBI’s takeover of the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata should not lead to the case being "quietly buried."

“It is hard to conceive of a more bestial, heinous crime than the murder and rape of a young woman that took place in Kolkata. The public outrage is entirely understandable. Thoughts and prayers with her family,” the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a rally at 4 pm on Friday, demanding that the CBI provide daily updates on the investigation and complete the probe by August 17. "The same must apply to CBI," O’Brien stated, referring to the deadline previously set for the Kolkata Police.