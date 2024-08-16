If neither black money nor counterfeiting were curbed, what did demonetisation achieve, asks Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday claimed the counterfeit notes have become rife once again and termed as an "eyewash" the government's assertion that the overall number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen.

The opposition party also claimed that counterfeiting has just moved rapidly to higher-value notes.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked what has the 2016 demonetisation achieved if neither black money nor counterfeiting has been curbed.

"Eight years after the non-biological PM ground the economy to a halt through demonetisation, it appears that counterfeit notes have become rife once again - The number of counterfeit Rs 500 notes of the new series that have been detected has nearly quadrupled between 2018-19 and 2023-24. The number of fake Rs 2,000 notes has tripled since 2020-21," he claimed.

"While the Government can claim that the overall number of counterfeit notes detected has fallen, this is an eyewash.