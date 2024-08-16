LG govt has shaken up administration: National Conference asks EC to suspend transfer of officials

SRINAGAR: The National Conference on Friday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly investigate the massive transfers in the police and civil administration, and demanded immediate suspension of the implementation of such orders.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the party suspects a "biased intent" on the part of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

"J&K administration had to call officers in the secretariat and police headquarters to work on the Independence Day to order this massive reshuffle tells me they had no clue that the ECI would be announcing poll dates today, Abdullah said in a post on X.