SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of drawing political mileage from Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

LUCKNOW: Breaking his silence on the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, launched a broadside against the BJP, accusing it of drawing “political mileage” from the incident.

In response to a question about the gruesome rape and murder case, the SP chief said, “Any incident involving a woman across the country is tragic. Action should be taken. Mamata Banerjee is a female Chief Minister, and she will take action. But the BJP is politicizing it.”

The SP chief further criticised the BJP, stating that they excel at leveraging every incident for political gain and dishonoring others in the process.

Before addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute by offering flowers at the statue of freedom fighter Maharani Avantibai Lodhi to mark her birth anniversary. The statue is located outside the BJP’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

Regarding the Kannauj rape case, where an alleged SP leader and former block chief, Nawab Singh Yadav, was arrested on charges of disrobing and molesting a minor, Akhilesh claimed that some BJP leaders were colluding with the complainant. The SP had previously distanced itself from Nawab Singh Yadav, noting that he was no longer with the party and had been campaigning for the BSP in recent Lok Sabha polls.

Ridiculing UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s comments on Pakistan, the SP chief said that as Chief Minister, Yogi should focus on domestic issues rather than foreign policy. “Let the BJP first secure 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly before discussing merging any country with India,” he said.

According to the final delimitation report on the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, was released on May 5, 2022, six additional seats were added to the Jammu division and one to the Kashmir division. The total number of seats in the assembly increased to 114, including 24 seats designated for areas under Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Regarding the upcoming by-elections in UP, Yadav stated, “Whenever by-elections occur, the public will defeat the BJP.” The dates for the by-elections to 10 assembly seats in UP have not yet been announced.

“We cannot ignore the way the BJP has used black money in elections. The BJP has become a group of corrupt individuals and those who offer nothing but empty promises,” he added.