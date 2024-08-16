Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over rising cases of rape-murder in Bihar

PATNA: Amid nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman doctor in West Bengal, Bihar former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for his failure to check rising crime in the state.

Tejashwi alleged that crimes against women in the state have gone up, particularly in the recent few days, referring to the Muzaffarpur incident in which a Dalit minor girl was kidnapped, gang raped and murdered.

He condemned the district police for their delayed response, stating that it took them four days to file an FIR. Despite the victim’s brother reporting injuries and swelling on private parts, it took another four days for the authorities to arrange an ultrasound test.

Tejashwi’s comments came ahead of his state-wide ‘yatra’ to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation and Nitish’s failure to exert pressure on the Centre to concede long pending demand for special category status to Bihar.

RJD leader recently released crime data to substantiate his allegation against the state police and rising crime graph in the state. He referred to recent crimes, including the hacking of a 19-year-old girl with an axe in Madhuban (East Champaran) and the murder of a 27-year-old woman in Vaishali.

“These incidents, in last few days, reflect a disturbing trend where criminals and rapists, emboldened by political protection, are operating with impunity in Bihar,” Tejashwi said while uploading a post on social media platform ‘X’.