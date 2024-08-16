Uttarakhand Congress slams BJP on Nurse's rape-murder; calls for real action on women's saftey

DEHRADUN: The Congress party has staged a statewide protest in Uttarakhand, denouncing the brutal rape and murder of a nurse in Rudrapur.

The party is calling for the capital punishment of the accused and criticising the BJP government for its alleged failure to ensure women's safety in the state.

"Instead of merely pretending to be sensitive towards women's issues, the BJP should focus on implementing concrete measures for their safety," said Garima Mahara Dasouni, Congress’ Chief Spokesperson. "We demand that the accused be hanged for this heinous crime."

Protests were held outside the SSP office by Women Congress members, who demanded the death penalty for the accused in the nurse murder case. They submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police Manoj Katyayal, who assured them that a thorough investigation is underway and that the accused will face severe punishment.

The incident dates back to July 30, when a 32-year-old nurse, residing in Bilaspur Colony, went missing. Her sister reported her disappearance on July 31 at the Rudrapur police station. Following the complaint, police reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that the nurse was last seen near her colony on the evening of July 30. Her decomposed body was subsequently discovered in a vacant plot near her residence, identified by her clothing.