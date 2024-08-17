Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Uttarakhand doctors stage 24-hour protest

DEHRADUN: In solidarity with the resident lady doctor who was brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata, doctors in Uttarakhand went on a 24-hour strike starting at 6:00 am on Saturday. The strike has resulted in the suspension of outpatient services (OPD) in hospitals, while emergency services, post-mortem procedures, and VIP duties continue uninterrupted.

A high-level meeting of the Uttarakhand Provincial Medical Health Services Union has decided to go on a work strike, while the Indian Medical Association has also announced a strike, hinting at a massive disruption in medical services.

Under the chairmanship of Dr Manoj Verma, President of the Provincial Medical Health Services Union, a virtual meeting of doctors from across the state was held on Friday, strongly condemning the heinous rape and murder of a female doctor at a Kolkata medical college.

Dr. Ramesh Kunwar, General Secretary of Uttarakhand Provincial Medical Health Service Union, told The New Indian Express, "The medical community in Uttarakhand is also outraged over the heinous incident in Kolkata. After the decision of the All India Doctors Federation, the next strategy will also be decided in Uttarakhand."

Dr. Kunwar stated, "The union sent a memorandum to the chief minister, urging intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the government. He said, "Doctors and nursing staff provide 24-hour services in the district, sub-district hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers across the state. However, there are no concrete measures for the safety of female doctors and nurses during night duty, and even hospitals lack duty rooms."

Speaking to this newspaper, Dr Divyanshu told, "The Kolkata incident is a grim reminder of the plethora of heinous crimes that have plagued our nation, including the Nirbhaya and Ankita murder cases". Until perpetrators are held accountable and made an example of, the safety of India's daughters remains compromised.

Dr. Mahima Rawat and Dr. Anukriti added, "The absence of basic facilities, such as a changing room, at Dehradun's Doon Hospital, a premier healthcare institution in the capital, underscores the pressing need for infrastructure improvements."