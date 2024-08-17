Udaipur Municipal Corporation demolishes house of 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing classmate

In yet another case hinting at "demolition justice," the rented house of a 15-year-old Muslim boy accused of allegedly stabbing his classmate was demolished by the city municipal corporation in Udaipur on Saturday. According to the police, the demolition happened on the grounds that the house was built on "encroached forest land."

According to a report by The Indian Express, the family of the boy was served a notice by the forest department, hours before the demolition.

“The owner was not able to provide any form of ownership document, after which the house was demolished,” the report quoted Inspector General, Udaipur range, Ajay Lamba as saying.

The report also quotes the owner of the house, Rashid Khan, who said that four other families who lived in the apartment were also asked to vacate before the demolition.

"Why is the administration demolishing my house? I went to the municipal corporation but everyone is on leave. I went to the police station but they refused to stop the demolition. This is an injustice towards me – I have lost my house without any fault of mine.” the owner is seen asking in a widely circulated video, as per the report.

Udaipur saw violent attacks by members of Hindu right-wing outfits after a class 10 student allegedly stabbed his classmate at a government school on Thursday.

The police informed that the boy and his father have been detained and the victim of the attack, who sustained injuries, is now stable.

Shortly after the incident, a violent mob of Hindu right-wing members gathered in the Madhuban area of the city and set fire to at least three cars parked in a garage and indulged in stone pelting, according to the police.

Mobile internet was suspended for 24 hours in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain closed in view of the law and order situation, Udaipur Collector Arvind Poswal informed earlier on Saturday.

However, the collector later informed that the situation in the city had normalised with markets and shops that had been closed in fear of escalating attacks opening “without any issues”.