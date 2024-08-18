Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore.

Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.

Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.

He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters.

Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included theseizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.