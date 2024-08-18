Doctors defy police, stage massive protest march to Jantar Mantar demanding Central Protection Act

NEW DELHI: In a powerful show of resolve, doctors in the national capital defied a police ban on Saturday to carry out a protest march to Jantar Mantar, demanding the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA) for healthcare workers.

The protest, originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m. from Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and culminate at Jantar Mantar, faced resistance from the authorities. Police had denied permission for the march and arrived in large numbers at the medical college to prevent it. Initially, the doctors agreed to hold their demonstration within the college premises and rallied there.

However, determined to make their voices heard, the medical professionals split into smaller groups, evading the police blockade. They converged at Connaught Place, catching the authorities off guard and triggering a tense standoff. For over an hour, the situation remained charged, with minor skirmishes breaking out between the police and protesters.

Chants of "We Want Justice" and "We Want CPA" filled the air as the police scrambled to erect barricades to control the crowd. Despite the tension, the doctors remained steadfast in their demands. Eventually, the police relented, allowing the march to proceed.

Marching through the streets, the defiant protesters made their way to Jantar Mantar, where they were met by a large crowd of supporters. The area was electrified with chants calling for justice and the implementation of the CPA, a legislation that the doctors believe is crucial for their safety.