Doctors’ protest: MHA instructs states to send two-hourly law and order situation report to control room

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Homa Affairs (MHA) has tasked all the states by asking their respective police establishment to report about the prevailing law and order situation every two hours, said MHA officials.

This is in the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff and others against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata

In a communication through fax message to all the Director Generals of Police (DGsP) and Additional Directors General (ADsG), law and order of all the states and the Union Territories, the MHA said, the L&O situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

“Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/ Email/ WhatsApp from 1600 hours today,” the communication, a copy of which is with TNIE, read.

Sharing a copy of the communication, a senior official said it was sent on Friday.