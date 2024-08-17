'One of India's largest medical service shutdowns,' says IMA chief as doctors' 24-hour strike takes effect

NEW DELHI: Indian healthcare services across the country were severely hit on Saturday as doctors shunned OPDs and elective surgeries in government, private and even in some corporate hospitals.

The protest came following a call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for a 24-hour shutdown of non-essential services to protest the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The IMA also wrote to the prime minister requesting his intervention into the demands put forward by the organisation.

"We appreciate your remarks about the safety of women in your Independence Day address. We appeal to you for your benign intervention at this stage," the association said in its two paged letter.

"This will give confidence to not only women doctors but also to every woman in workplace. 60% of Indian doctors are women. This percentage is as high as 68% in Dental profesion, 75% in Physiotherapy and 85% in Nursing. All Healthcare professionals deserve peaceful ambience, safety and security at workplace. We are appealing for your benign intervention to ensure appropriate measures to meet our demands," the letter said.