Vicious politics overshadows brutal rape and murder in Kolkata

Kolkata celebrated India’s 78th independence with an orgy of unprecedented violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which is already in the eye of a storm over the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor on Friday.

Meanwhile, though there was no mention of West Bengal in his Independence Day address, no one was left in any doubt about what prompted the Prime Minister to speak about continuing violence against women and the need for exemplary punishment of culprits.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s response to the incident came even later, around 6 pm on Thursday.

“The troublemakers were outsiders. I don’t blame the students. They were some outsider political people who want to create trouble in Bengal – baam and Ram (which translates to Left and BJP in local political parlance). They have united to create this trouble…” she said.

“In the videos I saw,” she went on to say, “there were people with the Indian flag who were BJP and others with DYFI’s red-and-white flag.”

DYFI is Democratic Youth Front of India, CPI-M’s youth wing.

The violence at RG Kar came just past the midnight hour as the rest of West Bengal erupted in a heartwarming and united call for justice for the victim doctor when thousands of men and women marched not just in Kolkata but in district towns from north to south. That is when an unconfirmed number of people – some say 35, others 100 and yet others 300 – broke the barricades at the main gate of the hospital and stormed into RG Kar, sending doctors, nurses, medical students and police fleeing helter-skelter for their lives.