Bangladesh's Dhaka University students protest in solidarity with demonstrations over Kolkata doctor murder-rape

DHAKA: Students at the prestigious Dhaka University in Bangladesh held a protest in solidarity with ongoing demonstrations over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata in the neighbouring country.

The protest, organised under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women), took place on Friday at the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

"We are aware of the non-cooperative attitude of the medical college administration regarding the Moumita rape case in Upper Bengal. As women, we demand that the administration provide maximum legal assistance, strictly enforce the law, and announce the verdict promptly," Dhaka Tribune quoted Rahnuma Ahmed Niret, a student from the Department of Physics, as saying at the event.

Anya Fahmin, a student of the Department of Anthropology, added: "Women worldwide face rape, and we fully support the ongoing movement for fair accountability in the RG Kar Hospital case in Kolkata. Additionally, we call for a public trial of the rape and murder case of Sohagi Jahan Tonu in Comilla. The general public has a right to know, especially when the army is involved. The government must ensure a safe country for women through the mass uprising of student communities."