Uttarakhand police arrest five men, including two bus drivers, for gang-raping minor at ISBT Dehradun

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand police have arrested five men, including two bus drivers, accused of gang-raping a minor girl. The incident occurred on a parked bus at Dehradun's ISBT bus station. This is the third such crime against women in the state within a month.

This incident further highlights the state's alarming rise in violent crimes. The Child Welfare Committee team rescued the minor from the bus station, exposing the incident.

SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh told The New Indian Express, "The bus staff brought the minor girl from Delhi to Dehradun. Five men, including two bus drivers, a conductor, a cashier, and a sweeper, gang-raped her on the same bus. All five accused have been arrested."

Police sources disclosed that the Child Welfare Committee registered a case at the ISBT police outpost on Saturday, following which the police took swift action to probe the matter. The girl was revealed to be from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, after a series of three counselling sessions.