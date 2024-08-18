'Was humiliated, had no existence in party', says JMM's Champai Soren amid rumoured switch to BJP

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren said on Sunday that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as Chief Minister and felt he had no role within the party.

His statement came hours after he reached Delhi amid speculations about him joining the BJP.

In an emotional post on social media platform X, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren recounted his journey from assuming the role of Chief Minister on February 2 to his replacement by Hemant Soren, under whom he had governed in Soren's absence.

He claimed all his government programmes were cancelled on July 3 by the party leadership without his knowledge.

“One of these was a public program in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any program as CM,” the veteran leader added.

"When I asked about the reasons for cancellation, I was told that there is a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and I cannot attend any government programmes till then," he posted on social media.