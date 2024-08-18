'Was humiliated, had no existence in party', says JMM's Champai Soren amid rumoured switch to BJP

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren said on Sunday that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as Chief Minister and felt he had no role within the party.
His statement came hours after he reached Delhi amid speculations about him joining the BJP.
In an emotional post on social media platform X, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren recounted his journey from assuming the role of Chief Minister on February 2 to his replacement by Hemant Soren, under whom he had governed in Soren's absence.
He claimed all his government programmes were cancelled on July 3 by the party leadership without his knowledge.
“One of these was a public program in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any program as CM,” the veteran leader added.
"When I asked about the reasons for cancellation, I was told that there is a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and I cannot attend any government programmes till then," he posted on social media.
"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a chief minister's programme being cancelled by another person?" he said.
"Despite swallowing this bitter pill of insult, I said that the appointment letters would be distributed in the morning, while the legislative party meeting would be held in the afternoon, so I would attend it from there. But, I was flatly refused from there,” Champai Soren added.
“For the first time in my spotless political journey of the last four decades, I was broken from within. I could not understand what to do. For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, kept searching for my mistake in the whole incident. I did not have the greed for power even a bit, but to whom could I show this blow to my self-respect? Where could I express the pain inflicted by my own people?” the former CM said in the social post.
On his future moves, Champai Soren said,"With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that - "A new chapter of my life is going to start from today." I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him."