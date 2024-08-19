CBI begins psychological testing of accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has commenced psychological testing on Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

Roy, a civic volunteer, is undergoing this assessment under the supervision of five experts from the CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

CBI sources indicated that Roy’s statements varied during interrogation, necessitating a polygraph test.

Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police a day after the incident. It was discovered that Roy had used his position as a civic volunteer and connections with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to gain undue privileges in various administrative circles.

On August 9, Roy, who was stationed at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital police outpost, had access to all departments. The body of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor, partially clothed and bearing multiple injuries, was found early the following morning after she had fallen asleep in a seminar room.