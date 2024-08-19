CBI links bribery, illegal medicine racket to junior doctor's murder at RG Kar Medical College

KOLKATA: The CBI has uncovered a massive racket involving bribes for transfer postings and an illegal medical syndicate operating at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a 31-year-old junior doctor was raped and murdered on August 9.

The investigation has revealed that this alleged racket has been active for years and extends to other state-run medical colleges.

The CBI has found that medicines worth crores of rupees, purchased by the state government, were diverted to private medical stores through this illicit network.

Sources within the CBI suggest that the victim, who had protested against these malpractices at various forums, may have been targeted in connection with her subsequent rape and murder.

The investigation has also hinted at involvement of senior state government officials in the scandal.

The CBI is actively seeking other doctors and individuals implicated in the scam.

A senior CBI officer said “ We have come to know that a racket of doctors and the administration was involved in the transfer posting system of doctors in lieu of money. Those doctors who want to be transferred to their own choice of medical colleges they need to shell around Rs 20- Rs 30 lakh and they need to provide it to the racket to get themselves posted in those colleges. This has irked the victim much and she protested vehemently against this illegal system in various forums.”