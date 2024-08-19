Nation

Centre defends criminalising of triple talaq move in Supreme Court

The Centre's affidavit filed in the top court said that the 2019 Act helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women.
Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty

NEW DELHI: The Central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its 2019 law criminalising instant triple talaq.

The Centre's affidavit filed in the top court said that the 2019 Act helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and helps subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment.

The Union government filed the affidavit while responding to a petition stating that since the Supreme Court had invalidated the practice of instant 'triple talaq', so there was no need to criminalise it.

It is expected that the top court will hear the matter soon.

Supreme Court
Union Government
Triple Talaq Act

