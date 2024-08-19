Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind meets opposition leaders, parliamentary panel members to discuss Waqf Bill

NEW DELHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is holding meetings with opposition leaders as well as members of the Parliament's joint committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to impress upon them that the proposed legislation is "unconstitutional" and an "interference" in the religious affairs of the community, the prominent Muslim body said on Monday.

The Jamiat delegations are meeting concerned MPs and emphasizing that if the Bill is passed in its current form, all the properties of Waqf will become "unsafe".

The committee, chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, will meet representatives of the ministries of minority affairs, and law and justice on August 22, according to a notice from the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Jamiat said that on the instructions of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani, representatives of the body are continuously meeting leaders of all opposition parties and members of the joint committee on the Bill.

During these meetings, while the delegations are pointing to the wrong and harmful amendments of this Bill, efforts are also being made to detail the harmful effects it can have on Muslims in case the Bill is passed and how Muslims can be deprived of their Waqf properties, the Jamiat said in a statement.

These meetings are being held at both the national and state levels, it said.