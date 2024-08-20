Bengal in state of flux, people lost faith in present government: Governor CV Ananda Bose

He also alleged that Kolkata Police is "criminalised and politicised", and expressed concern over a "perceived disconnect between the government's actions and the needs of its citizens".

"There is a lack of clarity about the chief minister's position. There was a rally in which the health minister complained to the home minister about the lack of security on campuses. The home minister complained to the CM that action was not taken. People are not fooled, knowing that the health minister is also the home minister and the CM. This situation resembles Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde -- everyone knows who is who. It's absurd that Bengal's chief minister parades around claiming that she seeks justice," Bose told PTI.

The term - Jekyll and Hyde - is used to describe someone who has two sides to their personality, one good and one evil, or who is sometimes good and pleasant and sometimes bad or rude.

The governor criticised the government's handling of the situation, likening it to the historical reference of "Nero fiddled while Rome burned", suggesting that the government is "failing" to protect its people.

He described the situation as "a national shame", stating, "This is a most shameful moment for Bengal society, the most disturbing moment for humanity."

Bose also raised the issue of compensation offered by the chief minister to the deceased doctor's family, which was set at Rs 10 lakh.

He described this gesture as "very inappropriate" and said it "lacks sense and sensibility".

The governor also criticised it as a "reduction of a valuable life to a monetary value".

"This is really inhuman to put up a price for the valuable life of a young doctor. The CM should know that money cannot buy silence," he asserted.

In her public address on August 14, Banerjee had said, "The victim has departed. But I had asked her parents if they wanted to do something in their daughter's name, and I would have provided the financial support.Yes, we are ready to give Rs 10 lakh to the family."