Task force under fire: Nurses, junior doctors slam SC panel for lack of representation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) created to make recommendations for the safety, working conditions and well-being of medical professionals is facing criticism from various healthcare stakeholders due to lack of representation in the panel.

Nursing officers and resident doctors have voiced concerns over the absence of their voices on the task force. Some senior doctors have also highlighted that the panel has no representation from the vulnerable hospitals but institutes where rarely violence with healthcare workers (HCWs) has been reported.

The Federation of Indian Medical Associations (FAIMA), a national body of Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs), told TNIE that it will appeal to the top court to include resident doctors in the NTF.

"We welcome the step by the SC but I believe the voices of those who are suffering from the violence should have been included in the task force. We will appeal this to the top court, in the next hearing," said Dr Rohan Krishnan, national chairman, FAIMA.

Anita Panwar, President of the All India Government Nurses Federation (AIGNF), expressed her disappointment over the exclusion of nursing professionals from the NTF.

"The incident that highlighted the need for healthcare workers' safety involved a resident doctor, but nurses are also a fundamental part of the healthcare system. It is essential that we have a voice in policy-making for healthcare workers, as our perspectives are crucial for ensuring the safety of our professionals," Anita said.

She further emphasised the vulnerability of nurses working in community settings, citing numerous incidents involving them. "The Supreme Court should reconsider its decision and include nurses in the task force," Anita added.