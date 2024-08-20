Kolkata rape-murder case: SC sets up task force for ensuring safety of doctors, healthcare staff

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) headed by surgeon-major R P Sarin. The National Task Force will formulate guidelines for ensuring safety, security and facilities for doctors and healthcare staff in hospitals across India.

During the hearing in the suo motu cognisance case on the death of trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the three-judge bench of the top court led by the Chief Of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud termed the "incident as horrific and horrendous" and was a systemic failure of the state machinery. The apex court criticised the Kolkata police and state for its inaction in the prompt investigation and for allowing a mob to vandalise the hospital.

It said that the task force should look into the safety, well-being of medical professionals and other matters related to health care issues.

The NTF shall consider the following to prepare an action plan:

Prevent gender-based violence

National plan to prepare dignified working of interns, resident, non-resident doctors

Areas of emergency room needed for additional security

Baggage screening to prevent arms from entering

Not allowing people beyond a limit if they are not patients

Security to manage crowd

Rest rooms for doctors and gender-neutral spaces for resting of doctors, nurses

Areas to have biometrics and facial recognition

Proper lighting of all areas, installation of CCTV in all places

Availability of Transport from 10 pm to 6 am for medical professions

Conducting workshops for handling grief and crisis

Quarterly audits of institutional safety measures

Establishing a police force commensurate with footfall

ICC to be constituted as POSH Act applies to medical establishments

Helpline number for emergency medical professionals.

"The NTF is required to submit an interim report within 3 weeks and a final report in 2 months from the date of this order," the apex court said in its order.