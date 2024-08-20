Junior doctors in Bengal continue to protest over rape-murder of medic, health services hit

KOLKATA: The healthcare services were severely affected at state-run hospitals across West Bengal as the ceasework agitation by junior doctors to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

Long queues of patients were seen at several government-run hospitals in the state where senior doctors and assistant professors attended them at OPDs.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on August 9.