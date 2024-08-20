Chirag Paswan hails Centre for seeking cancellation of lateral entry

PATNA: Union Minister and LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has reaffirmed its "commitment towards SCs, STs and OBCs" by asking the UPSC to withdraw the advertisement for "lateral entry" into the bureaucracy.

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan also slammed the Congress-led opposition for "selective criticism" of the ruling NDA and accused the previous governments of failure to fill up posts reserved for the deprived castes.

"I thank my Prime Minister for seeking cancellation of lateral entry, on behalf of my Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). This government has set a precedent. Hopefully, regimes of future will show a similar sensitivity to public sentiments", Paswan said.

Asked about the criticism being faced by the government over the issue, he said "When the opposition points a finger at us, it needs to remember three fingers get pointed at itself.

Why did these parties, while in power, ensure recruitments against posts reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs?".

"The current dispensation has been in power for only 10 years. Yet, the opposition has been busy with selective criticism, targeting only the NDA. Just look at their silence over the horrific rape (of a doctor, before murder) in neighbouring West Bengal", he said.