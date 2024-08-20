Doctors' body welcomes SC intervention in Kolkata medic murder case

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) has welcomed the Supreme Court's intervention in the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, asserting that it will benefit the medical fraternity. The Supreme Court has constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure the safety and facilities for doctors, in response to the tragic incident.

FORDA issued a statement saying, “We welcome the exhaustive session by the Hon'ble Supreme Court and trust their intervention in the larger interest of our fraternity. We will consult with all our stakeholders before making a decision.”

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, doctors raised slogans such as ‘Supreme Court Zindabad’ in support of the Court’s actions. The task force is expected to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) also announced plans to meet with its members to discuss the situation. FAIMA stated, “We will update soon. The decision will be made after considering every state RDA's input and will be based on the majority's decision.”

Tuesday marked the ninth day of a strike by doctors demanding a central law for their protection. The striking doctors are calling for a fast and transparent investigation by the CBI into the murder and the formation of a Central Protection Act.