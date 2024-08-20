Graham Staines murder case: SC seeks Odisha’s reply on remission plea of convict Dara Singh

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Odisha government to file its reply on the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the gruesome killings of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in Keonjhar district in 1999.

Singh, in his application, has sought a more liberal remission policy to facilitate his premature release from prison, where he has been incarcerated for over 24 years.

A three-judge bench of the top court, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted that the offence was of a very serious nature. Nevertheless, the bench requested the Odisha government to respond within two weeks.

Bajrang Dal activist Dara Singh, convicted for the brutal murder of Australian Christian missionary Staines, had moved the Supreme Court in July seeking remission. He argued that since Rajiv Gandhi's assassin had been granted mercy and released, he should also be granted similar relief.

Vishnu Jain, Singh’s lawyer, cited the judgment that granted mercy to Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin, A.G. Perarivalan, who was directed to be released by the apex court in 2022. Jain requested a direction for Singh’s release on the same grounds. "I am seeking a direction to be released from jail on this ground," Jain said.