Union health ministry asks central-run government hospitals to enhance security

This order came in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor in a state-run hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The ministry in a letter to the central government hospitals on August 19, said that well-secured duty rooms with basic amenities should be provided for female health professionals, the hospitals should install CCTV cameras, employ an adequate number of well-trained security guards, strictly monitor entry and exit of staff, patients, and visitors; and also train all hospital employees, including doctors, nurses and administrative personnel in recognising and responding to security threats.

Among the 12 directives issued, the ministry also asked the hospitals to map dark spots on campus and ensure adequate lighting on the premises, particularly in the duty areas of the lady health care staff, parking lots, entryways, etc.

Given these challenges in ensuring security in government hospitals, the letter listed appropriate action to be taken by the heads to address the security issues in their institutes.