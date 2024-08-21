CISF takes charge of security at RG Kar Hospital after SC's intervention

KOLKATA: A day after the Supreme Court directed for security cover of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the students, doctors and other college staff claimed that they felt secure after the CISF conducted a recce and personnel were posted at various corners of the hospital.

Soumen Kar, a postgraduate trainee doctor who has been in protest for the last few weeks said, “It needs to be seen how far they can provide us security after an emergency cropped up. Till now they( CISF ) personnel are doing their duty.”

Nivedita Sarkar a student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, “If we feel safe after CISF taking over the charge of the hospital we would request the Central government to keep security inside the campus for a few months more.”

Top officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital this morning for a recce. The paramilitary force has been tasked with taking over security arrangements at the state-run hospital after a shocking incident of vandalism in the aftermath of a 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder that has shaken the nation.