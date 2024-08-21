CISF takes charge of security at RG Kar Hospital after SC's intervention

KOLKATA: A day after the Supreme Court directed for security cover of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the students, doctors and other college staff claimed that they felt secure after the CISF conducted a recce and personnel were posted at various corners of the hospital.
Soumen Kar, a postgraduate trainee doctor who has been in protest for the last few weeks said, “It needs to be seen how far they can provide us security after an emergency cropped up. Till now they( CISF ) personnel are doing their duty.”
Nivedita Sarkar a student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, “If we feel safe after CISF taking over the charge of the hospital we would request the Central government to keep security inside the campus for a few months more.”
Top officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reached Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital this morning for a recce. The paramilitary force has been tasked with taking over security arrangements at the state-run hospital after a shocking incident of vandalism in the aftermath of a 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder that has shaken the nation.
Senior CISF officer K Pratap Singh, who visited the hospital this morning, told the media, "Let us do our job. We have come here for some assignment. Let us finish our work, then senior officers will brief you. I am doing my job mandated by higher authorities."
The central force's recce comes after the Supreme Court yesterday questioned the city police's response when a mob stormed the hospital in the early hours of August 15 and damaged medical equipment and supplies on two floors. The mob violence took place during a 'Reclaim the Night' protest in Kolkata and several other cities to seek justice for the doctor.
Meanwhile, junior doctors and other people protested outside the state health department on Wednesday demanding why the state health department (Swasthya Bhavan) failed to take any steps despite allegations of corruption levelled against Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for a long time.
They also claimed why the new principal of the hospital, Dr Suhrita Pal is not visiting the college and doing her work from the state health department.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Swasthya Bhavan demanding justice for the victim, and their views on why they have kept Dr Ghosh in his post despite a volley of allegations of corruption levelled against him.