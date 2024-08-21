Kolkata police suspends three officers over RG Kar Medical College vandalism; CISF deployed following SC order

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here last week, officials said.
The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.
A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.
The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility.
"Three officers have been suspended...Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector,"an official said.
Further investigation is underway.
The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department on August 9.
In response to the Supreme Court's order for the deployment of CISF at the hospital, a team from the Central Industrial Security Force visited the site on Wednesday to inspect security arrangements. The deployment aims to restore order and allow healthcare services to resume. The Supreme Court had criticised the state government for its failure to manage the law and order situation and ensure the protection of the hospital premises during the ongoing investigation.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team led by a senior officer reached the hospital in the morning.
They talked to the local police and hospital authorities about the security arrangements, an official said.
Meanwhile, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal on Wednesday, as junior doctors continued their ceasework for the 13th consecutive day.
Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said.
"Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified," a junior doctor told PTI.