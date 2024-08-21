Kolkata medic's rape-murder: CBI may conduct polygraph test on ex-RG Kar hospital principal

KOLKATA: CBI officers may conduct a polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a woman doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month.

Ghosh, who resigned two days after her body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9, has already appeared before sleuths of the central probe agency for questioning several times.

"We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official told PTI.

Ghosh was on Tuesday, too, grilled by investigators, as part of its probe into the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee.