Doctors firm on continuing protest for Central Protection Act despite SC's task force formation

NEW DELHI: Even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a national task force to frame guidelines for ensuring the safety of medical professionals across the country, resident doctors have refused to end their protest demanding a Central Protection Act (CPA) and justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest medical professional organization with over 4 lakh members, also stated that their protest for a Central Protection Act will continue.
Speaking with this paper, IMA National President Dr. R.V. Asokan said they welcome the SC order as it has come as a “great relief,” but their protest for CPA will persist.
“Two of our demands—security for medical professionals and ensuring safe and dignified conditions for residents—have been addressed by the SC. However, we are demanding a policy issue that the central government must respond to. We will not give up on our demand at the national level and will continue to protest until CPA is implemented,” Dr. Asokan said.
One of the key resident doctors’ associations, FAIMA, was the first to announce that their strike would continue.
“Our demand is to bring the same CPA law again through ordinance. We held a meeting with nearly 70 resident doctors’ associations pan-India, and it was decided unanimously that we will continue our strike until CPA is implemented,” said Dr. Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).
“We welcome the SC decision but have no faith in the government, authorities, or officials. Therefore, we have decided that the protest will continue. OPD and elective surgeries will remain closed,” he added.
Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, National Council Coordinator of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), said they are continuing the nationwide strike called by resident doctors, who have ceased work to demand justice for the Kolkata doctor and the implementation of CPA.
“With just one hearing, the Supreme Court has assured doctors nationwide that they are being heard by announcing the formation of an NTF when the government showed no proactive approach towards our issues. While we respect the SC decision, we have been fighting from the very beginning for justice for the victim and the Central Protection Act for doctors,” he said.
The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) also stated that, in solidarity with the broader medical community, the nationwide strike, which has entered its ninth day, will continue.
However, while the formation of the NTF is a positive and necessary development, it is noted with concern that youth representation is absent within this essential body, it said.
“Young medical professionals, including interns, residents, and junior doctors, are disproportionately affected by systemic challenges within the healthcare sector. They frequently face the most demanding working conditions and are often the most vulnerable to violence and exploitation,” said Dr. Lakshya Mittal, National President of UDFA.
The UDFA urges all stakeholders, including the government, judiciary, and healthcare institutions, to address these critical issues collaboratively. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our medical professionals is not just a matter of policy—it is a matter of national importance that affects the health and security of every citizen, he said.
In an appeal to all residents, doctors, healthcare workers, and citizens of India, the resident doctors of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, RGKar MCH Chapter, said, “Our cease-work will continue resolutely until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Thursday. This is not just a protest; it is a stand for the safety, dignity, and rights of every medical professional in our country,” said their appeal.
“We appeal to all medicos across the country and every citizen who values justice and human rights: Stand with us… Let us unite in this cause, for it is a fight not just for us but for the future of healthcare in India,” they said.