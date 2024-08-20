Doctors firm on continuing protest for Central Protection Act despite SC's task force formation

NEW DELHI: Even as the Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a national task force to frame guidelines for ensuring the safety of medical professionals across the country, resident doctors have refused to end their protest demanding a Central Protection Act (CPA) and justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest medical professional organization with over 4 lakh members, also stated that their protest for a Central Protection Act will continue.

Speaking with this paper, IMA National President Dr. R.V. Asokan said they welcome the SC order as it has come as a “great relief,” but their protest for CPA will persist.

“Two of our demands—security for medical professionals and ensuring safe and dignified conditions for residents—have been addressed by the SC. However, we are demanding a policy issue that the central government must respond to. We will not give up on our demand at the national level and will continue to protest until CPA is implemented,” Dr. Asokan said.

One of the key resident doctors’ associations, FAIMA, was the first to announce that their strike would continue.

“Our demand is to bring the same CPA law again through ordinance. We held a meeting with nearly 70 resident doctors’ associations pan-India, and it was decided unanimously that we will continue our strike until CPA is implemented,” said Dr. Rohan Krishnan, National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).