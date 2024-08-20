Junior doctors at R.G Kar College to continue strike until CBI, state reports submitted to SC

KOLKATA: Junior doctors at R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital protesting the rape and murder of a 31-year-old fellow doctor, have decided to continue their protest until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and state government submit their status reports to the Supreme Court. They are also awaiting the court's response to their concerns.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) urged doctors to return to work as soon as possible.
The CJI stated, "We request all the doctors who are abstaining from work across the country to resume their duties at the earliest. The ongoing abstention affects those segments of society who require medical care the most and need access to essential services."
The CJI assured the protesting doctors and medical professionals that their concerns are being given serious attention.
Protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have announced that they will not end their strike until they see the outcome of the status reports from the CBI and the state government. They intend to use these reports to determine their next course of action.
The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Tuesday, came down heavily on the state government for the delay in filing the FIR, questioning why it was lodged at 11:45 p.m. when the autopsy had been conducted much earlier.
"The autopsy revealed that the doctor was murdered, yet the FIR was registered at 11:45 p.m. What were the authorities at the hospital doing for three hours?" the court observed. The court also questioned the authorities' failure to maintain law and order at the crime scene.
Junior doctors have demanded a thorough investigation and have raised concerns about why the victim's parents were not allowed to enter the hospital following the incident. They are calling for answers from both the CBI and the state government.
“ We want a full investigation report of the incident. Why did they not allow the parents of the victim to enter the hospital after the incident? We want answers from the CBI and the state government .” said a junior doctor.
Another junior doctor emphasised, "From the very first day of the incident, we have been calling for justice for the RG Kar Medical College student. We will continue our strike until the victim’s family receives justice."
In related developments, the Kolkata Police have summoned former principal of R.G Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh in connection with the revelation of the victim’s identity.
Dr. Ghosh has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday at 12 p.m.
Sources in Tala Police Station said, Ghosh disclosed the identity of the deceased woman while speaking to reporters shortly after her body was recovered. He will be questioned about this matter.
Deploring the alleged “insensitive attitude” of the West Bengal government to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday stated that a "fear psychosis" has gripped the country's youth.He called on both the state and central governments to adhere to the Supreme Court’s directives on the issue.
Pradhan condemned the state's handling of the case, accusing it of a “don’t care” attitude and an unsuccessful attempt to obscure evidence.
The incident, which occurred on August 9, involved the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor inside a seminar hall at the hospital.
Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case.
The tragedy has sparked nationwide protests by doctors demanding justice for the victim and legislation to ensure the safety of resident doctors in medical institutions.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has faced criticism for the TMC government’s response to the crisis, with her personal intervention failing to placate the protesters.