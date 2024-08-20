Junior doctors at R.G Kar College to continue strike until CBI, state reports submitted to SC

Protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have announced that they will not end their strike until they see the outcome of the status reports from the CBI and the state government. They intend to use these reports to determine their next course of action.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment on Tuesday, came down heavily on the state government for the delay in filing the FIR, questioning why it was lodged at 11:45 p.m. when the autopsy had been conducted much earlier.

"The autopsy revealed that the doctor was murdered, yet the FIR was registered at 11:45 p.m. What were the authorities at the hospital doing for three hours?" the court observed. The court also questioned the authorities' failure to maintain law and order at the crime scene.

Junior doctors have demanded a thorough investigation and have raised concerns about why the victim's parents were not allowed to enter the hospital following the incident. They are calling for answers from both the CBI and the state government.

“ We want a full investigation report of the incident. Why did they not allow the parents of the victim to enter the hospital after the incident? We want answers from the CBI and the state government .” said a junior doctor.

Another junior doctor emphasised, "From the very first day of the incident, we have been calling for justice for the RG Kar Medical College student. We will continue our strike until the victim’s family receives justice."

In related developments, the Kolkata Police have summoned former principal of R.G Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh in connection with the revelation of the victim’s identity.

Dr. Ghosh has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Sources in Tala Police Station said, Ghosh disclosed the identity of the deceased woman while speaking to reporters shortly after her body was recovered. He will be questioned about this matter.