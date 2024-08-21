Health ministry constitutes NTF to make recommendations on safety of healthcare workers

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the formation of the 14-member National Task Force (NTF), which will make recommendations on the safety, working conditions, and well-being of medical professionals.
The panel, which will be headed by Cabinet Secretary, has been constituted following the Supreme Court’s direction on August 20.
According to an office memorandum issued by the ministry on Wednesday night, the NTF shall submit an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months from the date of the order of the SC order.
“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will provide logistical support including making travel arrangements, stay, and secretarial assistance, and bear the travel expenses and other related expenses of the members of the NTF,” it said.
The NTF will prepare an action plan under two heads – prevention of violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions and an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses, and all medical professionals.
It said that the phrase medical professionals encompasses every healthcare professional, including doctors, and medical students who are undergoing their compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) as a part of the MBBS course, resident doctors, and senior resident doctors and nurses (including those who are nursing interns).
“The NTF shall be at liberty to make recommendations on all aspects of the action plan and any other aspects, which the members seek to cover,” it added.
The apex court taking suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of the woman doctor in the state-run hospital in Kolkata, which ignited nationwide protests from doctors, ordered setting up an NTA to look into the safety issues of doctors.
"We are setting up a national task force which will have doctors from diverse backgrounds who will suggest modalities to be followed all across India so that safety conditions of work are there and young or middle-aged doctors are safe in their work environment," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said in his order.