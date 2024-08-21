Health ministry constitutes NTF to make recommendations on safety of healthcare workers

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the formation of the 14-member National Task Force (NTF), which will make recommendations on the safety, working conditions, and well-being of medical professionals.

The panel, which will be headed by Cabinet Secretary, has been constituted following the Supreme Court’s direction on August 20.

According to an office memorandum issued by the ministry on Wednesday night, the NTF shall submit an interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months from the date of the order of the SC order.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will provide logistical support including making travel arrangements, stay, and secretarial assistance, and bear the travel expenses and other related expenses of the members of the NTF,” it said.

The NTF will prepare an action plan under two heads – prevention of violence against medical professionals and providing safe working conditions and an enforceable national protocol for dignified and safe working conditions for interns, residents, senior residents, doctors, nurses, and all medical professionals.