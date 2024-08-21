Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: RG Kar new Principal Suhrita Paul, Superintendent sacked

The newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Paul, has been removed from her post. The government's move came after a delegation of students met officials at the Swasthya Bhavan.

It has also cancelled the appointment of Dr Sandeep Ghosh as the Principal of National Medical College and Hospital.

TNIE has also learned that RG Kar Hospital Superintendent Bulbul Mukhopadhyay and HOD of the Chest Medicine Department Arunava Dutta Choudhury have also been removed.

Meanwhile, Doctors and students at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who have been protesting against security lapses that led to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor, expressed some relief following the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, they said they remain resolute in their protest until the real culprits are brought to justice.

The protesters, who gathered outside Swasthya Bhavan (the office of State Health Department) along with hundreds of supporters on Wednesday, demanded answers on why Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College who resigned after the horrific incident, appears to have been shielded.