Flagged corruption charges against Sandip Ghosh two years ago, says RG Kar Hospital official

KOLKATA: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s deputy superintendent Dr Akhtar Ali claimed that he wrote a letter to the state vigilance department two years ago flagging serious charges of corruption against former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.

According to Ali, he warned Ghosh many times, but the former principal was adamant and continued his illegal activities.

Ghosh has come under intense scrutiny following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor within the hospital premises.

He faces several serious allegations, including of financial corruption and misconduct.

Ali claimed that he was threatened by Swasthya Bhavan officials who warned him to withdraw his complaint against Ghosh and that he might face termination. However, he went ahead with the complaint.