Flagged corruption charges against Sandip Ghosh two years ago, says RG Kar Hospital official

KOLKATA: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s deputy superintendent Dr Akhtar Ali claimed that he wrote a letter to the state vigilance department two years ago flagging serious charges of corruption against former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh.
According to Ali, he warned Ghosh many times, but the former principal was adamant and continued his illegal activities.
Ghosh has come under intense scrutiny following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor within the hospital premises.
He faces several serious allegations, including of financial corruption and misconduct.
Ali claimed that he was threatened by Swasthya Bhavan officials who warned him to withdraw his complaint against Ghosh and that he might face termination. However, he went ahead with the complaint.
Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has been described as "highly corrupt" by former colleagues at the institution.
He was accused of deliberately failing students, possibly as a means of exerting control. He reportedly took a 20 per cent commission on tender orders. Ghosh also allegedly extorted money for any work done at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
He allegedly supplied alcohol to students at his guest house and was accused of physically assaulting his wife just 14 days after she gave birth via Caesarean section.
He was accused of leasing government assets without authorisation from Swasthya Bhavan or the College Council. Ghosh allegedly favoured vendors based on personal connections, awarding contracts worth crores to ineligible parties. Used syringes, saline bottles, and gloves, weighing between 500-600 kg, were regularly taken and recycled by two Bangladeshi nationals.
When asked, sources in the state health department said they have not received any complaints from officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and as the matter is now sub-judice, they are not willing to comment.