India denies Bangladesh’s allegation on floods caused due to release of water from Indian dam

India has said that the catchment areas of Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of the year over the last few days. The flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.

Flood on the rivers between India and Bangladesh are a shared problem inflicting suffering to people on both sides, and requires close cooperation towards resolving them.

India and Bangladesh share 24 common cross-border rivers, river water cooperation is an important part of the bilateral engagement between the two nations.

``We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions,’’ MEA added.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was requested to call on the interim government’s chief adviser Professor Yunus on Thursday.