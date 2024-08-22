SC adjourns hearing on bail plea of Bhima Koregaon case accused Jyoti Jagtap

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the bail plea of activist Jyoti Jagtap, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, would be heard together with a separate pending petition filed by the NIA challenging the bail granted to one of the co-accused.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Aravind Kumar, while refusing to grant any immediate relief to Jagtap, also adjourned the hearing on her main bail plea to a later date.

Jagtap, who is in jail for her alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, had approached the Supreme Court challenging the October 17, 2022, order of the High Court that dismissed her bail plea.

In rejecting her bail plea, the High Court noted that the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) case against her was "prima facie true" and that she was part of a "larger criminal conspiracy" orchestrated by the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, with her involvement in the case not being ruled out.